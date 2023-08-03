High school football media day for Lee County schools

Thursday was media day in Lee County for the upcoming high school football season. It was the first of two chances to hear players and coaches map out their expectations for the upcoming season.

Lots of attention centered on Dunbar receiver Tawaski Abrams, who recently flipped his commitment from Florida State to the University of Florida.

“I really feel like Florida is the school for me. Like even though I grew up a Florida State fan. Jameis Winston Dalvin Cook those guys made me fall in love with football,” said Abrams. “Going to Florida is a business you got to pick one school that you believe is going to help you the most. I feel like Florida is the place I got to be.”

Although, before any of that happens, Abrams and Dunbar High School are on a mission to finish what they started. The Tigers were one game away from playing in the 2022 State Championship. So, during football media day WINK News wanted to know what Dunbar is planning this season.

“We’re trying to win states. Really there’s no team in the way right now. We just looking for that ring. That’s all we’re looking for,” said Sam Brown, Dunbar High School’s head football coach.

In contrast, Bonita Springs lost six straight to end the 2022 season while playing three games in seven days. Interestingly, during football media day WINK News learned that despite it being so early in the season, it isn’t hard to imagine they have their rivalry game against Estero High School circled.

“And as these guys are seniors, I don’t think they’ve been on a varsity team that’s beaten Estero High School. This is our motivation,” said Rich Dombroski, the head football coach for Bonita Springs High School.

Meanwhile, Gateway is sending a message to the rest of the teams on their schedule. They’re not intimidated by any team on the schedule.

“We aren’t the little kid on the block that every team can circle on their schedule and schedule us for homecoming anymore. They’re going to have to prepare for us,” said Cullen O’Brien, the head football coach for Gateway High School.

The coaches and players did much talking on media day, but how will those words match up with results once the football season starts? That will only be answered when the season kicks off in a couple of weeks.