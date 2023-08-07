Miracle Monday: Former Golisano patient gives back again

For Miracle Monday, WINK News looks at a college student and former patient at Golisano Children’s Hospital whose freak accident on a scooter changed her life forever—for the better.

Summer Kates’ story began on New Year’s Day, 2015. A car struck Summer while she was riding her scooter, breaking her femur and putting her in Golisano.

Not only did Summer have to undergo surgery, she had to learn to walk again.

“I remember they gave me a bear that had a little surgery cap and they wrapped [a cast] around the leg of the bear, just like it was me going into surgery,” Summer said. “I still have it to this day, and it just brings me such, like, good memories.”

After that experience, Summer cooked up a plan to give back.

WINK introduced you to Summer in 2018, baking cookies to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“They are our famous cookies now,” Summer said. “We’ve raised over $40,000 to this date.”

Not only is Summer still selling cookies, but she is also finishing her summer internship with the Lee Health Foundation, raising money for healthcare throughout Southwest Florida.

And she still managed to make time for a project of her own: Before she heads back to Florida State University, Summer wanted to do something for the staff at Golisano who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. She had a large number of toys donated, so hospital staff could bring something new and fun home to their own kids.

Summer hopes to take what she learned during her Lee Health Foundation internship to grow her nonprofit. She also wants to use her education in advertising in sports management to work for a major sports foundation like the NFL Foundation.