Excessive Heat Warnings issued in Glades and Hendry counties for the first time

Southwest Florida is experiencing abnormally warm temperatures and excessive moisture leading to dangerous heat index values.

Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties have been put under an Excessive Heat Warning as heat index values will be at, or above,113 degrees for at least two-hour intervals. The heat index in these areas will get up to 115 degrees this afternoon.

The rest of Southwest Florida is under a Heat Advisory as it will feel like at least 108 degrees for at least two hours at a time. Heat Index values will get up to 113 degrees in these areas. Both alerts will expire at 7 tonight.

Make sure to drink plenty of water today as you could quickly become dehydrated due to sweating from the oppressive heat. Wear loose, light clothes to try to keep cool. Avoid the sun this afternoon. If you have to work outside, take frequent breaks in a cool area.

Don’t forget about your pets today! They are feeling the heat too. Make sure they always have a cool place to hide from the heat and cool water to drink.

This is the first time that an Excessive Heat Warning has ever been issued in Glades and Hendry counties. It is only the second for Collier. The first Excessive Heat Warning for Collier County was issued this past July.