Another day again in the heat, looking forward to Margaritaville

‘Margaritaville,’ a beachfront oasis, is coming to Fort Myers Beach.

Years in the making, Margaritaville will have a massive pool that can hold 380,000 gallons of water.

Rendering shared with WINK News show the future of Margaritaville. (CREDIT: Margaritaville)

“You can see behind me there, the pilings for the live soundstage are there. They’re putting the thatch roof on. ‘Five o’clock Somewhere’ above the bar that will have 60 stools will be at the Gulf. This is the walk-up bar that is open to the public,” David Cesario explained, the opening general manager of the property. “And above that is the JW grill which is our upscale dining. Floor-to-ceiling windows. You can see it’s a remarkable view.”

To Cesario, Margaritaville is a crucial piece to the town in Fort Myers Beach’s recovery. He believes it’s another piece in the puzzle for getting people back on Fort Myers Beach.