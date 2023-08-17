New details emerge from Fort Myers Walmart shooting – Here’s what we know

The motive for Tyrese Thornton, who was arrested for the parking lot Walmart Fort Myers shooting has been revealed.

The motive behind a shooting at the parking lot of a Fort Myers Walmart has been revealed.

A Fort Myers police report released Thursday said Tyrese Thornton shot a man in the stomach because of a dispute over a marijuana deal.

The shooting took place at the corner of Colonial Boulevard and Six-Mile Cypress, where Thornton fled after the shooting, officers said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Thornton was arrested the following day after investigators looked at surveillance video and tracked him to his apartment.

Thornton has been charged with aggravated battery and robbery.