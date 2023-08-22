Deputies take person into custody after Barron Collier High School threat

Barron Collier High School entrance. CREDIT: WINK News

Collier County deputies have taken a person into custody following a tip about a person potentially posing a threat to the safety of those at Barron Collier High School.

The person was taken into custody off campus after an investigation on Tuesday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the individual.

“The school, in collaboration with CCSO, followed the proper procedures to ensure student safety,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are questioning the individual, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to Collier County public schools, the high school went into a “Secure the Campus” protocol, which is a modified lockdown when students remain in classrooms and outside activities are brought indoors.

In a text message to parents, Principal Sean Kinsley said: “Out of an abundance of caution, BCHS has gone into a Secure the Campus. This is a result of police activity in the area, and we will provide additional updates. We are continuing the school day with normal procedures.”

A text message was sent later advising parents that campus activities have returned to normal.

WINK News will update this article with more information when it is released.