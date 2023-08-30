Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Tallahassee about Hurricane Idalia

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in Tallahassee about Hurricane Idalia’s and its’s life-threatening storm surge in the Big Bend.

Governor DeSantis said Wednesday morning the storm surge in the Big Bend is life-threatening. He warns not to go out in the midst of the storm.

There have been 11 tornado warnings issued, and more warnings are possible.

The Florida Department of Transportation has 650 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks staged for cut-and-toss operations post-storm.

The Governor anticipates a lot of debris, trees and downed powerlines after the storm.

He also said 1,100 generators are staged for traffic signal restoration and 1.2 million gallons of fuel staged, with more fuel being arranged to come in by trucks.