Suspect in North Port double homicide captured

As of 8:10 a.m. Friday, North Port Police said they have Dima Tower in custody. They captured the 21-year-old near Interstate 75 and Laurel Road in Sarasota County.

The interstate was shut down in that some area for some time this morning as law enforcement, a firetruck and helicopter responded to the location.

He was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people killed in the 1200 block of Mallicoat Road in North Port according to police.

Officers tell WINK News they were called to the home shortly before midnight August 31st, in reference to a disturbance.

Investigators said a man was observed entering a vehicle registered to Tower.

They pursued the vehicle which headed north on I-75 where it was forced to a stop at mile marker 192, near Venice in Sarasota County.

It is believed that Tower was driving and once stopped, took off on foot into the nearby woods.

Officers said the suspect and the victims are familiar with each other.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.