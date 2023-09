Photo by ALTEREDSNAPS on Pexels.com

A patrol car crashed outside of LaBelle Monday afternoon.

According to a traffic report by the Florida Highway Patrol, the patrol car crash happened on Sunset Trail off Azalea Street, shortly before 1:45 p.m.

It’s unclear if the crash resulted in any injuries.

There isn’t any reported traffic resulting from the patrol car crash, either.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.