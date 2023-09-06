Uncle Rico’s Pizza ranked 3rd in the state by Washington Post

Uncle Rico’s Pizza in Fort Myers is getting national recognition as one of the best in the state.

The Washington Post released a compilation of the best pizzas in the country on Aug. 31. Uncle Rico’s Pizza earned the honor of being third in the state in the ‘New York Pizza-Style Category.’

Washington Post rankings (CREDIT: The Washington Post)

“Happy that we can put Southwest Florida on the pizza map. Cause everybody’s got that thought that ‘Oh good pizza is in New York City, Chicago,’ and nah man, Southwest Florida got some great pies,” said Enrico Aguila, better known as Uncle Rico.

Since the story was released, the family business has been booming.

“When I saw the article in the paper the other day, I said I gotta come here,” said Mark Itzko, a customer.

Uncle Rico’s has pizzas named after every uncle in the family: the Angry Uncle, the Drunk Uncle and the Dity Uncle.

“You want an Uncle Rico’s pizza? You’re gonna get an Uncle Rico’s pizza, made by Uncle Rico, you’re gonna see Uncle Rico, and I guess that’s part of the magic we have,” said Uncle Rico.

For those wondering what makes Uncle Rico’s New York Style Pizza one of the best in Florida, it has to do with the dough. Uncle Rico told WINK News after decades of working with pies, he takes his time to perfect the dough. He said there is a science behind consistently making these now top-ranked New York Style slices every day.