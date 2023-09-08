Black bear cub rescued by FWC officer, biologist and chainsaw

Black bear cub stuck in a tree rescued by FWC. CREDIT: WINK News

A small black bear cub stuck in a tree got some help from a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer, a biologist and a chainsaw.

According to the FWC, despite trying to carefully maneuver the black bear’s paw out of the crook of a tree, the paw stayed stuck. The officer and biologist even tried using dish soap to slip the paw free, to no avail.

A local resident was kind enough to lend the duo a chainsaw as a last resort.

The officer cut one of the tree limbs while the biologist held the black bear as still as possible.

After the young cub was freed from the tree’s embrace, the duo performed a medical checkup just to ensure the animal was healthy. The cub was then reunited with its mother.

If you find a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear call FWC’s wildlife hotline at 888-404-3922.