Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for Sept. 13

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Luis Almanza is wanted in Lee County for driving while under the influence.

In May, Almanza was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol troopers who said he appeared to be drunk behind the wheel. After a blow test, troopers found that he was two times over the legal limit.

He was arrested and then released.

Now, a judge has ordered him back to jail. He is last known to be in southern Lee County.

Jeffrey McBride is also wanted in Lee County after, detectives said, he duplicated several fraudulent checks.

He was able to use one of the fake checks but was later stopped by a teller who noticed several inconsistencies on the checks.

The teller called police and McBride was arrested.

He spent three months in jail and is now on probation, which he violated.

Stormy Hoshor is also wanted in Lee County after violating probation.

Deputies call Hoshor a repeat offender for things like DUI, resisting arrest, trafficking fentanyl and battery of a person age 65 and older.

Her most recent crime is possession of a controlled substance and one count of cocaine possession.

Detectives believe she could be in North Fort Myers.

