Harry Chapin Food Bank distributes over 2,000 food kits

Volunteers at the Harry Chapin Food Bank help the organization keep cost low in order to provide the community with food. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Packing food and cans into a box seems straightforward, but it helps solve one of the most complex problems today: hunger.

According to Feeding America, more than 135,000 people in Charlotte, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties faced food insecurity in 2021.

Friday morning the Harry Chapin Food Bank started a continuous 24-hour packing event, hoping to feed one thousand families.

Stacks at Harry Chapin’s (CREDIT: WINK News)

There were about 90 volunteers that came out to participate in the 24-hour food drive with a goal of distributing 1,000 food kits to families in need. They surpassed it by distributing over 2,000 of them.

Each box provides a family of four with food for five days.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Southwest Florida with a mission to help fight food insecurity. Since September is Hunger Action month, many came to help out in their own ways. Even organizations like Suncoast Credit Union.

There are many other ways you can take part in helping fight food insecurity in Southwest Florida with Harry Chapin Food Banks’s 30 ways in 30 days to get involved.

WINK News also found out that many viewers who saw our coverage of the pack-a-thon Friday went out to sign up and volunteer.

Click here to volunteer at the Harry Chaplin Food Bank and click here to donate.