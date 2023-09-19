Powerball hits $672 million; 10th highest Powerball jackpot recorded

Powerball and Mega Million tickets are on display. Credit: WINK

The Powerball has hit $672 million before the Wednesday night drawing, making it the 10th-highest jackpot in Powerball history.

No winner was announced following the Monday jackpot drawing. The numbers drawn were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and the red Powerball 9.

While the jackpot was not claimed, the Monday drawing produced minor prize winners throughout the country, including a ticket in Massachusetts that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

Other big wins from Monday night include 17 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and three tickets that won $150,000 prizes.