Second blue-green algae alert in Lee County in a week

Toxic blue-green algae is spiking at the Franklin Lock and Dam in Olga.

Wednesday, the Department of Health for Lee County sent a bloom alert for the area.

The Health Department is warning people not to drink or come in direct contact with the water. It’s the second health advisory in Lee County this week.

Captain Codty Pierce, the Calusa Water Keeper, said things aren’t improving, but nothing is impossible.

“Some of the parameters that have changed is that September is a prime growing month for all plant species as we’re approaching this fall-type pattern,” said Pierce.

