2 new projects announced for I-75, work will begin in 2025, 2027

Infrastructure plans. Credit: The Florida Department of Transportation

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced two new projects that will improve traffic flow in Lee and Collier Counties, but don’t expect the work to begin for several more years.

The first project will impact I-75 at Pine Ridge Road, which will reconstruct the road into a diverging diamond. Construction on Pine Ridge Road is scheduled to begin in early 2025.



The second project will open a new lane for traffic between Corkscrew Road and Golden Gate Parkway on I-75. Digital map of the infrastructure project on Golden Gate Parkway. Credit: The Florida Department of Transportation

Construction on this second project is scheduled to start in the fall of 2027.