LGBTQ+ books removed from Charlotte County schools

The latest wrinkle in the battle over books in classrooms is happening right here in Southwest Florida.

Charlotte County is taking heat for removing books with LGBTQ+ themes from public schools and libraries.

Charlotte County Public Schools have recently come under fire after an online article and the Associated Press reported that all books in their public libraries with any LGBTQ+ characters cannot exist. Still, the school district said on Friday that’s not completely true.

The county said the overall message behind the article is inaccurate and misleading, but in a training document from the county, it’s very clear.

One line reads in part, “Are we removing books with if a character has two moms or there is a gay best friend?”

The answer was yes.

WINK News reached out to the school district for an interview, but they responded with a statement from Superintendent Mark Vianello that reads, “The overall message behind the article is inaccurate and misleading. We adhere to state statute and the guidance of our legal counsel to ensure the success of all students.”