Boyfriend of missing Cape Coral man moved to correctional center

Christopher Davis (CREDIT: Kirkland Correctional Center)

The last person to see a missing man is now locked up at the Kirkland Correctional Center.

Christopher Davis was moved there from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina.

Davis is Barry Schmalbach’s boyfriend. Schmalbach vanished from Cape Coral in July. Cape Coral Police suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Davis is being held in the South Carolina jail on different charges not related to Schmalbach’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding Schmalbach’s whereabouts, please contact Cape Coral Police or Crime Stoppers.