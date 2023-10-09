Local businesses help woman without AC since Ian flooded her home

A mother of three has struggled ever since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home, flooding it with three feet of water, which left her with a mold problem and no air conditioning.

But Emily won’t be with an air conditioner much longer because her community nominated her to get a new one. Air conditioner getting installed. CREDIT: WINK News

She is also getting a freshly cut, weeded and blooming lawn, showcasing bright and vivid flowers and plants.

“Once the water started coming in the house, we knew that it was bad,” said Emily.

After making small but steady progress, on Monday, Emily has a working air conditioner thanks to the help of the Feel The Love program. Feel The Love. CREDIT: WINK News

“It’s surreal … it’s something that I can pass down to my children someday. Yeah, so it was just little by little, step by step, make the right move each time and then, you know, we have this amazing team of people here today helping us just get back in house, finally,” said Emily.

In just a couple of weeks, Emily and her family will be able to move back into their home. It’s something she’s dreamed of for over a year, and it’s all thanks to the local businesses who stepped up to offer her the help she needed at no cost.