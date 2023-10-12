Concerns swelling after another Bayshore Road crash

Concerns are growing over the safety of Bayshore Road after a recent crash sent three children and their mother to the hospital.

There have been demands for a traffic light by concerned parents for months. However, nothing has yet been done to make this area safer.

Kera Watkins has been fighting to make the intersection on Bayshore Road near Williams Road in North Fort Myers a safer place for a long time.

“It’s scary in the morning bringing the kids to school. There’s both lanes of traffic east and west on Bayshore, 50-plus miles per hour,” said Watkins.

Watkins knows this intersection, and she said, it’s not a safe place right now.

“I say to my kids every morning when we go through there, OK, quiet. I need to pay attention. I know another mom that says her and her daughter have a prayer every time they cross,” said Watkins.

Watkins told WINK News no one should have to pray every time they approach this intersection.

A crash this week at Bayshore and Williams left three kids injured and traumatized after their SUV was struck by a dump truck. Firefighters had to cut them out and that only amplified Kera’s efforts.

“It’s horrible. It was just very devastating.”

Click here to sign a petition to light the Bayshore Road and Williams Road intersection.