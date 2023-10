Jemima Mercier Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of battery on a person age 65 or older.

Thirty-six-year-old Jemima Mercier is last known to have lived in East Naples but also has connections in Lehigh Acres and North Naples.

If you know where she is, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744.

You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.