Oktoberfest returns in Cape Coral after Ian washed the event away in 2022

Oktoberfest in Cape Coral has begun, and the Autumn event is the world’s largest Folk Festival and celebration of beer.

This year’s festivities in Cape Coral have some sentimental meaning. The German-American Social Club wasn’t about to host the event after getting ravaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

It’s been a long and winding road for the German-American Social Club of Cape Coral to return from Hurricane Ian. But the patience of those waiting for the event to happen is paying off. That’s because thousands will walk through the event over the next two weekends.

For the people working hard in the kitchen, Oktoberfest is a big event to plan for.

Vito, his sue-chef Tommy and their other friend cook most of the food at Cape Coral’s annual Oktoberfest: 1,500 pounds of meat to feed thousands of people and that’s for the first course.

Oktoberfest’s opening ceremony is Friday at 8 p.m. and runs throughout the weekend.

