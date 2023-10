5105 Sunshine Boulevard, site of the crash (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

A vehicle crash has resulted in a fatality on Sunshine Boulevard North in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. with a single ATV. An adult and a child were on the ATV.

The six-year-old child was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update the article as new information is found.