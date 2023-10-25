$700K anonymous donation to Peace River Wildlife Center

Peace River Wildlife Center. CREDIT: WINK News

A generous anonymous donation gifted more than half a million dollars to a wildlife center in Southwest Florida.

According to a press release, the Peace River Wildlife Center was given a $700,000 anonymous donation toward their capital campaign efforts.

“This generous donation propels PRWC to the halfway mark in our Capitol Campaign fundraising efforts. Our Pelican thermometers placed at our current location and the future site of the PRWC will reflect our ongoing progress. With this incredible gift, in addition to other donations we have already received and those individuals and businesses we are speaking with, we are well on our way to reaching our goal,” said Tricia La Pointe, the executive director of PRWC.

PRWC is building a new four-acre education center on Henry Street, near Hounds of Henry in Punta Gorda.

The new education center will offer more diverse wildlife featuring interactive displays, more space for public programs and more.

Click here for more information or if you would like to contribute to the PRWC Capital Campaign Fundraiser.