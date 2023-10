All across the United States, districts are struggling to keep teachers in schools, and on Nov. 1, Collier County teachers meet with the district intending to get a better wage.

The union says the counter-offer they are proposing is across the board, and would up pay by $5,000 for all teachers. Educators have been talking about how much it costs to live in Collier, and said it doesn’t match how much they’re getting paid.

“I hope they get it, but we’ll see what happens,” said Sammi Treglown, a Collier County Public School parent.

“We know our teachers are underpaid, given the work that they do,” said Ken Mouton, president of the Collier County Education Association.

The school district is offering a 12.5% salary increase for teachers, with chunks varying per salary level, seniority and position. The plan also proposes an increase from 10 years to 18 years for experience credit. And it would change the starting salary for teachers, but the Collier Teachers Union says they want more.

“We’re demanding an automatic step, because the district can do it. And they need to stop holding us hostage for the work that we’ve already done the previous year,” said Mouton.

Mouton believes very few people would get the full amount.

“We’re planning on making some changes as educators because if they can use it as a bargaining tool, as teachers, we got to find ways to use certain things that we do as educators as bargaining tools, said Mouton.

“Unfortunately, if they have to keep asking for more that, you know, if they don’t get it, then there’s gonna be a large exit or a large amount of teachers that maybe are not going to stick around and just hope that they’re going to, you know, get that, you know, increase,” said Treglown.

Treglown agrees with Mouton and thinks the teachers deserve more.

“I understand, they know what they signed up for, but they probably didn’t understand to what extent and how, you know, how draining it is making the connection with the children, as well as with the parents,” said Treglown.

