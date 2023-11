Athletes across southwest Florida participated in the first day of the 2023-2024 National Signing Period for all sports except football.

Four Evangelical Christian School Sentinels signed, including track and field runner McKenzie Travis who is headed to the University of South Carolina.

The future Gamecock sprinter credits her support system at ECS with helping her get to the next level.

“Anytime I get into a really bad mental place I know I have all my friends to support me and back me up with anything I need,” Travis said.

Seven senior Bishop Verot Vikings are advancing their athletic and academic careers: a golfer, a lacrosse player a volleyball player and four baseball players.

One of those baseball players is Maddix Simpson who is headed north to join the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“It’s huge for me because I’m just the only one in my family so far that’s going for sports and it’s a big school so I feel like I’m going to make my family proud,” Simpson said.