Ian recovery materials for Charlotte County (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is stopping by Charlotte County to offer help with FEMA applications.

According to Charlotte County Emergency Management, the recovery center will be offering information about disaster assistance programs. You can also check the status of your FEMA application and learn about the FEMA appeal process. Flyer for the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County (CREDIT: Charlotte County Emergency Management)

Check out these resources and many more at the Mid County Regional Library in Port Charlotte, where the Disaster Recovery Center will be stationed on Saturday, Nov. 11 until Monday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance in Nov. 29.