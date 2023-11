A vigil is being held for four women in an SUV and a 20-year-old man who collied and died in a fiery crash as the community feels the pain of their loss.

Estero’s Copperleaf Community held the vigil Sunday, where the media was asked not to attend out of respect for the families. Ocean Church also held a service where the pastor offered prayer and support for the Malachi and Parker family.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE: Fiery fatal crash kills 5 on Tamiami Trail in Estero

A cross stands at the corner of the intersection where the crash happened, decorated with hand-written notes, flowers, photos and trinkets to honor the remembrance of Malachi. He was a youth leader at Ocean Church and was on his way home when the crash occurred.

During Sunday’s service, the church dedicated a portion of their sermon to him.