A Georgia sheriff’s office jokingly alerted county residents to be on the lookout for a “ding dong ditch” suspect, after a deer was spotted nuzzling around the doorbell on a deputy’s porch, then darting away on November 5.

Doorbell camera footage released by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office shows the four-legged suspect waiting outside the home in Canton, before it appears to be startled and gallops away.

Local news said that deer in northern Georgia are most visible at this time of year, as it is “mating season from October until late December and deer are more likely to be out and about.”