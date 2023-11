Teachers in the Collier County School District will either return to the drawing board or accept a new offer.

The final agreement is $4,000 to everyone’s base salary. Additional increases can be earned based on performance and salary schedule.

The school board will hold vote at a meeting on Tuesday.

Public school teachers in the county have been fighting for what they call livable wages.

This agreement is on the table, but union members say they are unhappy and don’t feel heard by the district’s bargaining team.