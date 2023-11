Maternity is a time of many changes in a woman’s life, especially if she’s dealing with a high-risk pregnancy or limited resources.

And to facilitate that process, a Southwest Florida non-profit held a free community baby shower.

This event was held at the Golden Gate Community Center, where dozens of moms from different stages of their pregnancies got to bond, learn about caring for a newborn, and receive free maternity and baby items.

Amanda Brunson, the community engagement director with the organization Healthy Start, said she’s worked with the program for over five years and sees how the need has grown.

“And so we just recently launched our regional diaper bank. Now, also, that’s one of the programs underneath our umbrella, and we’re doing on average between 60 to 80,000 divers a month, and we definitely see the need just continuing to increase in every neighborhood,” Brunson said.

Brunson said they host these events monthly in different counties across Southwest Florida.

If you are interested in receiving help, click here.