Daniel Lopez Montecinos (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man who violated probation and fled law enforcement.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Lopez Montecinos has a history of violence and is also charged with extradition.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.