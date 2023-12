Growing up with a famous last name, surrounded by abuse, mental illness and suicide has taken a great toll on Mariel Hemingway.

The granddaughter of Earnest Hemingway, Mariel began her career in Hollywood at 13 in the movie “Lipstick.”

She then continued to star in Woody Allen’s “Manhattan” and “Personal Best.” Now she is coming to Naples to speak on mental health.

Her grandfather was believed to have suffered from depression and bipolar disorder, ultimately taking his own life. Mariel discussed what it was like to be around her family.

“They were super loud; they fought all the time, but they were my family,” said Hemingway. “I didn’t know that he killed himself. Like, nobody talked about it.”

Mariel wrote multiple books about overcoming obstacles and taking control of one’s life for better mental health.

Now, Hemingway will be speaking at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Hope Shine’s luncheon in Naples.

As the holiday season approaches, Hemingway stresses people to pay better attention to how they are feeling emotionally.

“That’s what I’m going to talk about at the event; I’ll tell my story. But I want to share that there is recovery within yourself. If you’re suffering from anything, it could be severe,” said Hemmingway.

Hemmingway will be the keynote speaker at the NAMI luncheon. WINK News partner Gulfshore Life and the Naples Press are sponsors of the event.