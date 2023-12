A person has been arrested during the public comment section of the Cape Coral City Council’s meeting.

Public comment was getting rowdy and out of hand, Wednesday afternoon. During a break in the meeting, a person was taken away by Cape Coral police.

Afterward, the mayor of Cape Coral stepped in and presented a motion that would end public comment. The motion failed to pass, so public comment has resumed.

One of the items that will be discussed at the meeting is a possible monthly stipend for both the mayor and the city council.

