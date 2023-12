For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This weeks featured friends:



Redd is a 4-year-old Australian Cattle dog. Usually Australian Cattle dogs are extremely energetic; however, Redd is a cool, laid-back and gentle dog. Due to his calm demeanor, Redd is on the shyer side as well. Redd is about 30 pounds and walks well on the leash. Redd earned his name through his beautiful, red-tinged coat. He would make for a fantastic addition to any loving home.

Gaston is a lovable 2-year-old dog. He is a big puppy full of fun and loves to play. Gaston knows how to sit for a treat of course! He would be the perfect pup to spend the holidays with!

For this Saturday and Sunday at the CCDAS, all adoption fees will be waived.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!