During an arraignment, a Cape Coral councilwoman’s attorney says they plan to fight accusations that she lied to be elected in the district she once represented.

Patty Cummings, the accused, did not appear at her court date at the Lee County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m., on Monday. However, her attorney Paul Sisco was present in court.

WINK News briefly spoke with Sisco who said, “The state attorney’s office picked a fight, and we are going to fight back.”

Cummings, who represented District 4 until she was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was elected to the Cape Coral City Council in 2022.

She turned herself on Nov. 14 following an investigation led by the state attorney’s office, which accused her of lying about where she lived when she ran for the council seat.

After being released on bond, Cummings attended a council meeting to address the allegations and announce publicly that she will plead not guilty to her felony charges.

Cummings faces three third-degree charges including a fraudulent application for a driver’s license and two counts relating to falsely swearing in connection with voting or elections.

If Cummings is acquitted, she will return to her seat on the city council.

Her next court date is on Feb. 8.