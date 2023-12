A community is mourning the loss of a neighbor who had his life cut short in a deadly house fire in North Port.

The home of 23-year-old Tyler Rhoades caught fire on Saturday and he along with his two cats and two dogs were unable to make it out.

Rhoades was one of the first employees at the Twisted Fork restaurant in Port Charlotte.

Rhoades was full of energy and spirit, you couldn’t help but love him even if you met him once. If it puts things in perspective, when WINK News reporter Taylor Wirtz went to the Twist Fork to talk to his co-workers, she was met with a mob of people who couldn’t express enough just how much he was loved.

If you’ve ever been to the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte, there’s a good chance you’d remember Rhoades.

“Oh, man, everybody knew Tyler. Everybody loved Tyler. Everybody asked for Tyler,” said the Twister Fork owner, Bert Parsley.

“Had an incredible spirit, and infectious smile, and he was just one of those that you wanted to be around,” said the Twisted Fork DJ, Jason Zarifis.

The 23-year-old worked as a bartender, server, and even sang in front of the crowds on the Twisted Fork stage.

“He had one heck of a voice. Everyone remembers him for his song, Kryptonite,” said Zarifis.

So, when Parsley heard that Rhoades had been killed in a fire, along with his four pets on Saturday, he shut the place down.

“How can you be ready for something like that,” said Parsley.

Known for his larger-than-life personality, Rhoades was a hit with customers and even closer with his friends and co-workers who say they’re lost without him.

“Tyler definitely had the biggest heart and to say that he’s going to be missed is an understatement. He was definitely cherished,” said a co-worker who wanted to remain anonymous.

“He was like a son,” said Zarifis.

“Ty was everybody’s best friend,” said another anonymous co-worker.

But, through the tears, come so many moments that make them smile.

“In any room. He was the center of attention…Dancing, singing just sleep in life. Living life,” said an anonymous co-worker.

“I remember one day he drank three Red Bulls in a very short timeframe and it didn’t do him so well,” said Parsley.

Because they said Rhoades will always be with them, singing and dancing as always.

“He’s gonna be here no matter what,” said an anonymous co-worker.

There will be a celebration of life for Rhoades on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte with a celebration lunch at the Twister Fort after, and all are welcome to join.