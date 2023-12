Pedro Aliseo Alcarez Alvarado mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A judge set a $300,000 bond for the man accused of driving drunk and killing a 3-year-old girl and a man. A woman and two other children were seriously injured in the crash.

Pedro Alvarado remains in the Lee County Jail.

If he makes bail, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

Deputies said he caused the deadly crash Sunday night on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

They were back out at the scene Tuesday, working on their investigation.

Balloons and flowers sit as a memorial where the tragedy happened.