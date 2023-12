There’s one for any hobby, interest, everything. Do you have a friend who loves hot sauce? There’s a subscription box for discovering new hot sauces. Did your loved one get a new dog? Consider gifting them, or rather, their new puppy, a Bark Box.

Gifting one box can lead your loved one into signing up for their own monthly subscription. Subscription boxes are a great way to gift someone a bunch of something they love at a cheaper price. The reader in your family or friend group might love a three, six, or 12-month gifted subscription to Book of the Month Club. Each month, they’ll be shown five newly released, or soon-to-be released books to choose from. Screenshot from Book of the Month Club’s website

Subscription boxes can also be a great way to test things out. For example, Scentbird is a frangrance subscription box. Subscribers receive a different perfume or cologne each month to discover new scenes. Julie Ramhold with DealNews.com found many subscription service companies have gift discounts this time of year.

“It may be that it’s sort of pushing you to sign up for a year and by doing that, you’ll save overall versus paying month-to-month,” Ramhold said. “It could also be that they do offer their standard subscriptions at a discounted price for a short amount of time.”

Streaming services also allow you to gift a subscription. That gift may just be in the form of a physical or online gift card.