Making plays for the Oklahoma Sooners basketball team seemed like destiny for Javian McCollum. When he was playing at Fort Myers High School, he shaped his game after another Sooner star Trae Young, who is now a NBA All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks.

“The night before every high school game he’s in college and I’m watching his highlight tapes,” McCollum said. “And it’s crazy I ended up at Oklahoma. Whoever knew?”

McCollum is feasting on the competition so far this season. He’s helping the Sooners’ climb up the rankings, now No. 7 in the AP Poll. McCollum was in high demand when he left Siena and entered the transfer portal in the offseason.

“Coming out of high school, I didn’t have multiple schools I had some schools calling me but it wasn’t crazy where every time I look at my phone, it’s ringing,” McCollum recalled. “So I entered the portal and as soon as I entered schools were calling back to back.”

It was overwhelming, but his mindset changed thanks to encouragement from his brother.

“He was like Javian you set yourself up to get to this point,” McCollum said. “So like don’t take it like it’s overwhelming, enjoy the process.”

After a dinner on his visit to Norman, Javian felt good about becoming a Sooner. So did his mom.

“She said she didn’t feel anyone was being was putting on a front,” McCollum said. “Everything felt genuine. So I mean I took that from her and I always listen to mom so she gave me the go ahead.”

Javian’s mom preached hard work. He followed that at Fort Myers High and his mentality hasn’t changed.

“I got up shots almost every morning,” McCollum explained. “The last one in practice still getting up shots. Working on my step back and holding myself accountable and not being entitled really took me a long way.”