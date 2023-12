A kitten at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. Credit: WINK News

Collier County Domestic Animal Services has some good news for anyone considering adding a furry family member during the holiday season.

They have priced all adoptions at $1 until Dec. 31.

The Collier County adoption center is located at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

There are 127 dogs, 120 cats, two guinea pigs and a rabbit all available for adoption.

The holidays are a great time to add a furry, lovable baby to your family.

Click here to view all adoptable dogs.

Click here to view all adoptable cats.

Click here to view the other adoptable animals.

Click here for more information on adoptions.