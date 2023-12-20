Recognizing Alzheimer’s early: Free memory screenings in SW Florida

Alzheimer’s is a constant struggle for some families. The Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida held free memory screenings for recognizing memory loss early.

Amy Schenk, community outreach leader of the Neuropsychiatric Research Center, said the earlier you find out about Alzheimer’s, the more you can do to slow it down.

“Sometimes we think of what our parents or grandparents experienced and what things have changed and evolved greatly. Here at our center, we’re doing some cutting-edge research studies that are really showing great promise and impacting what we call the trajectory of the disease,” said Schenk.

When Lee Belanger heard the word Alzheimer’s, she felt relief because she finally had an answer.

“Anything you can do to slow this disease down is wonderful,” said Belanger.

Belanger has since enrolled in a clinical trial that she believes is making a difference.

Click here for more information on free memory screenings at the Neuropsychiatric Research Center of Southwest Florida.