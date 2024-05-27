Honoring fallen soldiers at Memorial Day events across Southwest Florida

WINK News
The Cape Coral Police Department seeks information that will lead them to a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run.
Following the events involving a 4-year-old shooting a 2-year-old in the hand in Charlotte County, the emphasis on teaching gun safety to kids is paramount.
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
In what had long been celebrated every May 30 to honor America’s fallen soldiers, Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971, observed on the last Monday in May.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Memorial Day, with afternoon “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100-105°.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
A recent poll by Poolonomics, which surveyed the country, found that Florida has the third-lowest percentage of adult non-swimmers.
After 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders, testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.
This weekend didn’t just consist of those enjoying the beach. Others were paying tribute to our troops lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash between a sedan and an SUV that left two people deceased.
Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a ballet bamboozle, a sting operation and sexual assault.
Most of Southwest Florida will be rain-free, hot, and sunny today.
On Saturday, the new business opened its doors to the public.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say
Ceremonies, parades, and the decoration of graves mark the day, which is celebrated every year across the country.
Some events being held on Memorial Day in Southwest Florida are:
Cape Memorial Day Service
Memorial Day at The Courtyard
This event benefits the Southwest Florida Military Museum.
Memorial Day Service
Guest speaker for the Memorial Day Service is U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Robert J. Elder Jr.
Memorial Day
Memorial Day Program
The program is sponsored by the Charlotte County Veterans Council. It will include a Presentation of the Colors, a 21-gun Salute, the playing of Taps, and ending with Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
YMCA Memorial Day 5K
A Patriotic Sunset
Memorial Day Appreciation Weekend
Active and Retired Military Personnel free entrance.
9th Annual SNIP Collier Memorial Day 5K
Proceeds of this race will go to SNIP Collier.
Homers for Heroes ‘24