Honoring fallen soldiers at Memorial Day events across Southwest Florida

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Memorial Day
Memorial Day celebrated across Southwest Florida.(CREDIT: WINK News)

Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.

Ceremonies, parades, and the decoration of graves mark the day, which is celebrated every year across the country.

Some events being held on Memorial Day in Southwest Florida are:

Lee County

Cape Memorial Day Service

  • Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
  • Veterans Honor Garden Located at 950 Chiquita Blvd S.
  • 10 a.m.
  • The service brings together community leaders and veteran organizations to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Memorial Day at The Courtyard

This event benefits the Southwest Florida Military Museum.

  • Hosted by Gulf Coast Town Center
  • 9903 Gulf Coast Main Street, Fort Myers, FL 33913
  • Monday, May 27
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial Day Service

Guest speaker for the Memorial Day Service is U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Robert J. Elder Jr.

  • Hosted by The City of Bonita Springs Veterans Advisory Committee 
  • Downtown Bonita Springs Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St.
  • Monday, May 27
  • Starts at 9 a.m.

Memorial Day

  • Hosted by Margaritaville Beach Resort
  • 251 Crescent St, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
  • Monday, May 27
  • 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Charlotte County

Memorial Day Program

The program is sponsored by the Charlotte County Veterans Council. It will include a Presentation of the Colors, a 21-gun Salute, the playing of Taps, and ending with Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

YMCA Memorial Day 5K

  • Hosted by the Punta Gorda YMCA
  • Laishley Park Nesbit Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33955
  • Monday, May 27
  • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.  

A Patriotic Sunset

  • Hosted by Painting with a Twist
  • 18700 Veterans Blvd, Suite #8, Port Charlotte, FL 33954
  • Monday, May 27
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Collier County

Memorial Day Appreciation Weekend

Active and Retired Military Personnel free entrance.

  • Hosted by Naples Botanical Garden
  • 4820 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112
  • Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9th Annual SNIP Collier Memorial Day 5K

Proceeds of this race will go to SNIP Collier.

  • Hosted by Gulf Coast Runners
  • 50 Riverside Cir, Naples, FL 34102
  • Monday, May 27
  • 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Homers for Heroes ‘24

  • Hosted by Conquer Athletics Sports Ministry
  • 1600 Fleischmann Blvd, Naples, FL 34102
  • Monday, May 27
  • 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

