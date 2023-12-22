Mad rush for last-minute Christmas gifts

Stores are getting busier and busier as the online shipping deadlines pass and everyone is trying to get those last-minute presents.

Even though shoppers call the conditions chaotic, they said it will all be worth it to see the reactions of the loved ones they’re shopping for.

“I’m trying to hide it from someone here next to me, and I think she saw everything. This is last minute,” said Sarah, Cape Coral resident.

Shoppers said personal space was almost non-existent inside some of the stores.

“Not too much space for you to go through the little aisles. It was packed,” said Yazmin Maldonado, Fort Myers resident.

Many of these stores will be open for their normal hours Saturday, but if you plan on doing any shopping on Christmas Eve, you’ll need to check online first as some businesses may have special holiday hours and may close early.