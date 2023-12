A year ago, a pair of investors from New Jersey bought most of the southern chunk of the Market Square shopping center in south Fort Myers.

A year later, Schiff Enterprises closed on its missing piece, a 30,000-square-foot building leased by Barnes & Noble.

Robert and Abe Schiff just paid $7.5 million for the building to pair with the rest of the shopping center, 13751 Tamiami Trail S., off U.S. 41 just south of Daniels Parkway.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.