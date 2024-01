There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex located in Venice near I-75 North in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office along with SWAT was called at around 3 a.m., on Wednesday to the apartment complex located at 2600 Executive Drive.

Residents of the apartment complex had been evacuated as police sent in robots to check the buildings.

An anonymous WINK News viewer sent a video of deputies wielding rifles while surveying the parking lot of the complex.

At around 5 a.m., residents were able to return to their apartments with deputies leaving the scene.

A mobile command unit is still present on the scene.

The cause of the heavy police presence is currently unknown.

