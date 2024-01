Suspected bank jugging bandits are behind bars after they were busted by Collier County deputies as they tried to take off to Miami with someone else’s money.

Bonita Beach Road is where they are suspected of taking the victim’s cash.

If haven’t heard of bank jugging, it should be at the top of your mind.

Bank jugging is when thieves follow cash-carrying customers from a bank to their next location, breaking into their car or robbing their person.

“It makes you think and wonder how many people are out there getting scammed, or getting attacked, or having to watch behind your back is not a fun thing, especially for seniors,” said Catherine Cavallo, Bonita Springs resident.

Just this week, the two men from Miami were arrested, suspected to have carried out a string of juggings in the area. The most recent was at a shopping center in Bonita Springs, where they were charged with stealing over $750.

“Money is yours and you work hard for it, and it should remain yours,” Hunderfund said.

So what can you do to keep this from happening to you?

It’s all about staying vigilant.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office recommends if you take out a lot of cash not count it out in the open, and if you can, withdraw smaller amounts at a time.

Once you get your white bank envelope, quickly put it away in your pocket or a bag. Go straight to your car and don’t leave the bank distracted, especially by your phone.

It’s also important that you keep an eye out on your drive to wherever you’re headed next, whether it’s a grocery store or home, make sure nobody’s following you, and if you think someone might be, call local law enforcement.