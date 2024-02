Credit: WINK News.

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police who used a “stop sticks” maneuver to stop him.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, an officer responded to the area of Vanderbilt Drive about a mutual aid request.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office advised 24-year-old Ortiz Ernesto of Bonita Springs, who was driving a white four-door Ford Explorer, ran from a traffic stop heading south on Old U.S. 41 from Bonita Beach Road driving around 85 miles per hour.

Deputies activated their emergency lights and sirens, Ernesto’s vehicle then continued to speed in an attempt to evade police toward Tamiami Trail north.

Deputies in the area deployed stop sticks, which struck the vehicle’s tires.

The car continued north, still failing to stop, and eventually turned right onto Old U.S. 41.

The stop sticks damaged the car’s front tires, which caused it to drive into the opposite lanes of traffic.

At one point, the vehicle slowed slightly, and the passenger jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle, rolling into the grass.

The car then continued traveling on Old U.S. 41 until it left the roadway and onto the sidewalk, where it struck a tree.

A search was conducted, revealing Ernesto had an ID card only. Deputies learned Ernesto had been classified as a habitual traffic offender, and his license was revoked in 2019.

Ernesto was transported to the Lee County jail with a Collier County Sheriff’s hold placed on him.

He is being charged with fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.