Naples Automotive Experience. (Credit: WINK News)

Car lovers will have a chance to immerse themselves into some luxury cars at the annual Naples Automotive Experience.

The event is set to start on Thursday and continue through Sunday.

The ceremony will be emceed by WINK news anchor Lois Thome.

On Saturday, the event is expected to have 20,000 people show to the fifth annual event to see over 700 exotic cars, including 150 Ferraris.

