With more than 75 elections taking place in Collier County in 2024, Rick Asnani, executive director of the Florida Institute for Political Leadership, provided political insights and discussed what to expect for the upcoming election cycle during the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up Naples event Feb. 1.

The Florida Institute of Political Leadership is a free, nonpartisan training program sponsored by the Florida Chamber that allows those interested in running for office to learn about how campaigns are run and how to get more involved within the community. Asnani spoke to the chamber about the benefits of the program, even for those who are unsure about jumping into the political scene.

In four years, the institute has conducted the five-hour program 31 times, producing more than 800 graduates.

